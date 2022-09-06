Many people need lawyers for matters that don’t involve criminal litigation, but not everyone can afford to pay for legal help when it comes to issues such as an eviction or setting up a will.

That’s where Georgia Legal Services can help.

More from this section

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but sometimes that is not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard to tone upper arms. Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers minimally invasive solutions …