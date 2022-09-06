Many people need lawyers for matters that don’t involve criminal litigation, but not everyone can afford to pay for legal help when it comes to issues such as an eviction or setting up a will.
That’s where Georgia Legal Services can help.
Many people need lawyers for matters that don't involve criminal litigation, but not everyone can afford to pay for legal help when it comes to issues such as an eviction or setting up a will.
That's where Georgia Legal Services can help.
The nonprofit, located at 1607 Union Street in Brunswick, provides free legal help to low-income residents.
“That creates equal access to justice and opportunities out of poverty,” said Marika Laroy, regional operations manager for Georgia Legal Services’ Brunswick office.
“We only handle civil matters — no criminal — but we handle a wide variety of cases spanning education, income maintenance such as Medicaid and unemployment benefits. We do consumer matters, wills and estates, power of attorney — also housing and domestic violence.”
In an effort to reach out to more people in need, Georgia Legal Services is hosting Ask a Lawyer Day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at its office in Brunswick. This will be the office’s first time hosting the event in Brunswick, and the first event of any kind it will have hosted in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’re hoping for a strong turnout,” Laroy said.
Laroy has seen the legal issues that Georgia Legal Services deals with that are exacerbated by the pandemic, primarily when it comes to housing and domestic violence.
“Over the past two years we’ve seen an increase in housing issues and domestic violence issues,” Laroy said. “We’ve seen evictions, lease terminations, people living in horrible conditions.”
The pandemic has also put a spotlight on the importance of issues some people may not think about being as important such as wills and power of attorney.
“Nobody expected (the pandemic) to happen,” Laroy said. “You never know when you could get sick, and all of a sudden you’re in the hospital and you have no one who would be in charge of your affairs. That’s why it is preferable to get those documents in place — your will and power of attorney — so that someone can make those decisions for you.”
While Georgia Legal Services only handles certain types of cases, it will have help on hand Sept. 17 for those who may need assistance in legal matters that it doesn’t typically cover.
“We normally handle a certain type of case throughout the year but when we have these clinics, we actually have pro-bono volunteers come in from the area,” Laroy said. “That allows us to accept cases that we normally would not handle. It’s a great opportunity to come in and get free advice from a private attorney or even get representation on something we normally wouldn’t be able to assist with.”
People can call Georgia Legal Services at 912-963-1797 to make an appointment for Ask a Lawyer Day.
