When the coronavirus pandemic began restricting families to their homes and shuttering businesses, Doree Avera grew concerned.
An attorney in the Brunswick office of Georgia Legal Services, Avera knew two interconnected issues would quickly surge — unemployment and domestic violence.
Georgia Legal Services services low-income residents of the 154 counties outside of metro Atlanta. The program provides civil legal services that aim to create equal access to justice and opportunities out of poverty. Its clients include individuals and families with incomes at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
Avera’s clients include survivors of domestic violence. And despite access to court being limited at this time, Avera wants to make sure people living in domestic violence situations are aware that Georgia Legal Services is continuing to provide essential legal services.
The office is closed to the public, but the attorneys, including Avera, are working from home and providing services to low-income clients. Certain domestic violence cases are also being heard in the courts at this time.
“I feel like our clients don’t know that it’s out there, that it’s still open, because if you drive by our office you see a sign up that says, ‘We’re closed but working from home, please contact this number,’” Avera said. “It’s important for low-income Georgians to know that there is a way out. I do believe that domestic violence is on the rise.”
Avera provides free legal services to those who qualify. Her services for survivors of abuse include temporary protective orders, permanent protective orders, stalking protective orders, divorces, custody, child support contempt cases and minor guardianship cases.
Many of her clients are reporting job losses. And because many have partners who are also no longer employed, clients are reporting challenges receiving child support payments.
Georgia Legal Services is also able to provide clients with information about unemployment, SNAP benefits and other public benefits.
“We give people information on what resources are out there right now during the pandemic,” Avera said.
Many people in domestic violence situations fear for their children’s safety, Avera said, and custody is a big concern. Financial problems play a role in this struggle as well.
“What we hear so much from our clients is that he or she is afraid to leave and take the children because (the abuser) threatens violence to either them or the children, or say, ‘If you take the children and leave and I’m going to cut you off financially,’” Avera said. “That is a big fear.”
Temporary protective orders are meant to protect victims from harm and keep their children safe.
“You can also ask for child support at a temporary protective order hearing,” she said.
Georgia Legal Services employs attorneys that focus on other civil cases, like tenants’ rights and economic safety planning.
Attorneys with Georgia Legal Services can be reached by calling 1-883-457-7529.
Avera can be reached at 912-264-7302 ext. 3986.
“I just think it’s important for our domestic violence survivors out there to know that there’s a way out,” Avera said. “There’s hope.”