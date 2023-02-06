A bipartisan effort by members of Georgia’s congressional delegation is underway to protect the Okefenokee Swamp.
U.S. Sens. Jonn Ossoff, D-Georgia, and Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, along with U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, and other House members from the Peach State, are requesting that Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The request was made via a Feb. 1 letter to the U.S. Department of Interior.
“A UNESCO World Heritage Site designation for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge would encourage environmental protection and economic prosperity for the region,” the delegation wrote. “It would support efforts to protect and preserve the refuge’s natural and cultural resources, and further important scientific exploration and analysis.”
The request comes at the heels of an application from an Alabama company, Twin Pines Minerals, to the state to mine an area outside the swamp for minerals. Environmental groups and a state hydrologist claim the extraction process would be harmful to the swamp.
The letter also follows a tour of the swamp last September by Ossoff, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz. Haaland recommended the state deny the permit application the following December.
Estenoz is the recipient of the bipartisan letter.
In the letter, the delegation notes that the Okefenokee is of significant cultural importance to Native American tribes, including the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. At least 74 Native American mounds can be found in the refuge.
Delegates also note the Okefenokee is in the process of being recognized as a Traditional Cultural Property for its relevance to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s culture.
They observe in the letter that the refuge was first placed on the U.S. World Heritage Tentative List in 2008 and recommended for a World Heritage Site designation.
Other members of the U.S. House of Representatives signing the letter, all Democrats, are Sanford D. Bishop Jr., Hank Johnson, Nikema Williams, Lucy McBath and David Scott.
If the Interior Department agrees, it will nominate the Okefenokee for inclusion on the UNESCO list. Places in the U.S. on the global list today include Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, the Everglades and Great Smoky Mountains.
UNESCO is the acronym for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Georgia legislators also are taking steps to protect the swamp. In January, state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, introduced the Okefenokee Protection Act.
House Bill 71 would prohibit surface mining on Trail Ridge, an ancient geological formation where Twin Pines Minerals wants to mine. The formation extends from North Florida to east of Waycross.
Taylor’s bill would have no impact on the application by Twin Pines, but would prohibit the state from processing other permits in the future or to accept bonds to conduct surface mining on Okefenokee’s Trail Ridge.