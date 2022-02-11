Georgia Healthy Beaches launches improved swimming advisory map
A new interactive map is now available to help visitors of Georgia’s beaches learn about swimming advisories, parking options and other amenities.
The Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources updated its Healthy Beaches advisory map and website to make it easier to navigate and quickly find resources.
The Georgia Healthy Beaches website has been online for more than a decade, but the latest redesign will help users know exactly what the conditions are on a beach segment they are visiting. The website and map are also responsive, meaning they will automatically re-size for viewing on any device.
To learn more, visit CoastalGaDNR.org/HealthyBeaches.
— The Brunswick News