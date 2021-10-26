The Georgia Grown Trail 17, which officially launched in 2018, is pushing forward with its vision to support and highlight agritourism along the state’s coast.
The initiative re-launched recently with a new board of directors and plans to recruit farmers other agriculture and aquaculture operations interested in becoming a member of the agritourism trail.
This includes not only farms, ranches, aquaculture, food producers/artisans but also Georgia Grown businesses such as restaurants, hotels, retail, and museums or other cultural/heritage sites, said Patrick Holladay, president of the board of directors.
“Agritourism in Georgia is growing,” Holladay said. “This is a multi-billion dollar industry, especially with interest in local, seasonal foods. And although COVID-19 has been very tough, opportunities for agritourism — largely because many are outside — have been steady.”
Membership will include marketing and networking opportunities, quarterly meetings and more.
The initiative will also work with the Georgia Department of Transportation to develop and locate signs along the route for motorists to follow.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the Georgia Grown brand and standards of quality,” Holladay said. “Farmers, ranchers, aquaculture and other related agribusinesses who become a trail stop will be featured on the Georgia Grown Trail 17 website, app and social media and we are developing a paper route map.”
The quarterly meetings will be held up and down the coast at member farms for networking, workshops and partnership development.
The new board of directors includes Holladay, who is an associate professor of tourism management at Troy University’s Brunswick site, as well as Zack Gowen, owner of Georgia Sea Grill; John Parham of Morning Belle Farms; Brandon Chonko of Grassroots Farms; and Sam McPherson of Potlikker Farm.
Zack Gowen, vice president on the board, said it’s important to get people off the beaten path to see Georgia Grown products from the ground up.
“I also take great pride in where I grew up and love to show it off,” Gowen said. “Georgia Grown has a great support system to network with other farmers and with others involved with agriculture. Also, they do a fantastic job with advertising.”
Farmers, ranchers, aquaculture and other agribusinesses are the backbone of many communities, Holladay said.
“Everyone has to eat, and focusing on quality, local, nutritional food should be everyone’s priority,” he said. “Agritourism is another way to really show your support for these hard working people. And having the opportunity to visit these places is a lot of fun.”
Georgia Grown Trail 17 runs along the state’s coast and brings attention to the area’s natural resources, local businesses and hardworking residents.
“This really sets us apart in the state because we have the opportunity to include aquaculture and mariculture into our offerings,” Holladay said. “I mean, who doesn’t love wild Georgia shrimp or some fresh steamed oysters?”
Anyone interested in learning more can email georgiagrown17@gmail.com or visit www.gagrowntrails. com.