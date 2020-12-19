U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood threw out a lawsuit Friday brought against the Glynn County Board of Elections by the Georgia Republican Party, National Republican Senatorial Committee and the campaigns of incumbent U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
Filed Thursday, the lawsuit also named Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, members of the state election board and members of the Chatham County Board of Elections as defendants and three Georgia voters as plaintiffs.
“This case seeks to vindicate the constitutional and statutory rights of Georgia electors, candidates, and political parties who face imminent harm from defendants’ tabulation and certification of double votes that are unlawful under the Voting Rights Act,” the initial legal complaint states.
In the court hearing, George Meros, an attorney for the plaintiffs, claimed there was a potential for local election offices to count “double votes,” but he was not referring to two votes for the same candidate.
It is legal for a U.S. citizen to vote in the general election in one state, move to another and register to vote in a subsequent runoff in that state. According to the plaintiffs, however, the Voting Rights Act makes it illegal to vote for a candidate for U.S. Senate in one state and to vote for another U.S. Senate candidate in a runoff in another state.
In Glynn County, at least 176 people registered to vote between the Nov. 3 general election and the Dec. 7 deadline for registration in the Jan. 5, 2021, runoff election, Meros said. Of those, eight voted in a general election in another state in which a U.S. Senate race was on the ballot, he said.
Statewide, that could amount to thousands, according to the complaint. Just under 50,000 people have registered in Georgia between the general election and runoff deadline.
Voter privacy protection laws make it impossible to verify whether a vote was legitimate after the fact, the complaint states, and asks that the court address the issue “by requiring county precincts to segregate the ballots of newly registered voters, giving the state ample opportunity to ensure that these ballots are not unlawful double votes in the event that they are material to the outcome of the run-off election.”
Time is of the essence, Meros said. Local elections boards will begin opening absentee ballots on Monday.
When absentee ballots are opened, they are separated from their envelope to avoid revealing the voter’s identity. This would make it impossible to detect “double votes,” he said.
Judge Wood did not find their arguments convincing. She quickly pointed out there was no way to know whether the eight people plaintiffs referred to in the hearing had actually voted in the U.S. Senate race in their home state other than to simply ask them.
Brad Watkins, an attorney for Glynn County, pointed out that the plaintiffs could have brought their case much sooner than the last second, but Meros argued they could not be sure the state’s two Senatorial races would be going to the runoff election.
While it was not immediately obvious whether the race between incumbent Republican Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff would go to a runoff, one could have safely assumed no one in the 19-candidate race for the state’s second senate seat would draw the necessary 50 percent needed to win, Watkins said.
Wood said segregating ballots and potentially subjecting voters to questioning over their voting history had a good chance of causing voter suppression and widespread confusion.
She denied their request to segregate ballots.
It is unknown whether the plaintiffs will appeal the ruling.