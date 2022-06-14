If the landscaper is asking for a higher fee to maintain the lawn and shrubs, try to be understanding.
It costs more to travel and to operate yard equipment today, and at the moment, no ceiling is in sight for the soaring cost of fuel.
Gas at the pumps has already topped $5 in some states and could be headed to that point and beyond in Georgia soon.
In just one week, the average price of a single gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia jumped by 21 cents, climbing to $4.48, according to AAA.
That’s an increase of 54 cents in just one month.
When will it stop? It is anyone’s guess during the summer travel season and world conflict.
“Demand for gasoline continues to grow and crude oil supply remains tight,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “This is an indication that consumers may continue to face higher prices at the pump for the remainder of the summer.”
Waiters’ advice for those with vacation plans that involve car travel: “It may be a good idea for Georgians to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel.”
Atlanta topped the most expensive list in the state at $4.52 a gallon, followed by Savannah at $4.49 and Gainesville at $4.48.
Don’t expect to find cheaper pump prices in other states. The national average rose by 17 cents over the past week to $5.01 a gallon.
Waiters says the Energy Information Administration (EIA) total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 800,000 barrels to 218.2 million barrels last week. At the same time, demand for gas rose from 8.98 million barrels a day to 9.2 million barrels.
GasBuddy reported a different low and high in Georgia Monday. Of the gas outlets monitored, $5.54 per gallon was the highest price and $3.68 the lowest. It did not identify the communities where the prices were found.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said this is the first time the national average has hit the $5 mark.
“For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” De Haan said. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels.
“Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”