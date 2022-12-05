The Georgia Elvis Festival at Epworth drew full houses to Strickland Auditorium as followers came from as far as California, organizers said.
The singers, some of whom do near perfect imitations of the late king, have their own followers who trail them to concerts around the country almost like Dead Heads, the devotees of rock’s Grateful Dead.
Many in the audience were teenagers in the 1950s and 1960s when Elvis was in his heyday, but there also were a lot of younger fans.
Emily Stovall, a 21-year-old Birmingham woman, developed her devotion from her grandmother, Diane Bell.
Stoval said she travels with her grandmother to a lot of one-day shows.
“This is my first festival. I love it. It’s amazing,’’ she said. “I’ve seen the Elvis movie four times.”
Bell came back to their seats near the front having bought tickets for a show in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. She praised the opening duo, Briton Ben Thompson, who flies across the Atlantic several times a year to perform, and Cote Deonath, owner and producer of ETAFestivals.com which holds nearly a dozen festivals around the country.
With red, green and blue spotlights lighting the stage haze, the duo sang Christmas songs from Elvis’ albums. When they stopped singing during “White Christmas” the crowd sang the popular Christmas carol.
Emcee Jeff Lewis in a sparkling Santa coat welcomed the crowd to the Christmas show.
As much as she loves the Elvis performers, Bell found something else she liked. “This is the most beautiful place,’’ she said of St. Simons Island.
And she made a new friend, Sharon Fitzpatrick, who follows Travis Powell to Elvis festivals.
Fitzpatrick said the producers delayed the start of Friday night’s show because of the traffic deadlock on St. Simons Island and causeway because of multiple traffic accidents. Fitzpatrick said she called producers from her car and was glad they agreed to hold the opening.
“This is my first three day event,’’ she said. “I have three or four lined up for 2023.”
The festival concluded with Saturday night performances.