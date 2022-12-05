The Georgia Elvis Festival at Epworth drew full houses to Strickland Auditorium as followers came from as far as California, organizers said.

The singers, some of whom do near perfect imitations of the late king, have their own followers who trail them to concerts around the country almost like Dead Heads, the devotees of rock’s Grateful Dead.

More from this section

Help make Golden Isles Veterans Village a reality

Help make Golden Isles Veterans Village a reality

It’s often said that it takes a village to raise a child. So too, it will take a nation to heal the often-hidden wounds of our homeless veterans. Rationally, no one really wants to be homeless, and certainly, no veteran who served to preserve our freedom, should ever be homeless.

E-bike sales, service and rentals at the heart of Electric Coast

E-bike sales, service and rentals at the heart of Electric Coast

Ross Smith opened Electric Coast, which rents and sells e-bikes, in March. Initially he opened his storefront in the Glynn Haven neighborhood of St. Simons Island with the idea to only rent them, but since then, he’s expanded, and is now selling and servicing e-bicycles.