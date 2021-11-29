Members of Georgia’s delegation to Washington have a different view of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan, the second part of which recently survived a House vote.
Congress has already passed the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill. All six Democrats in Georgia’s delegation voted for the bill, as well as the state’s two Democratic senators. All eight of the delegation’s Republican members voted against it, including Rep. Buddy Carter, whose 1st District includes the state’s coastal counties.
To Democrats like Rep. Sanford Bishop, whose 2nd District includes the cities of Albany and Columbus, the roughly $2 trillion social spending package now awaiting Senate action is a needed investment in America. To Republicans like Rep. Carter, the spending bills are bad legislation that will haunt generations to come.
The Senate is expected to begin considering the social spending proposals when it returns to the nation’s capital Monday. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., support the plan.
In addition to funding for infrastructure rehabilitation and upgrades, the bill provides funds for social spending priorites favored by Democrats. They include free preschool, affordable housing and plans for combating climate change.
The House approved the social spending package on a 220-213 vote. Every Republican voted against it.
Both Bishop and Carter expressed their sentiments on passage of the bill in released statements.
“The Build Back Better Act addresses the challenges that families face today — from soaring prescription drug costs to needing child care as more and more families have all parents working to put food on the table,” Bishop said.
In addition, “This bill bolsters programs that train and bring more physicians and nurses to our rural communities so families can get the care they need closer to home,” he said.
It accomplishes other goals embraced by Democrats as well.
“The Build Back Better Act supports crucial national security and scientific research programs to maintain our dominance on the world stage in the face of challenges from Russia and China,” Bishop said. “It also honors the debt we owe to our veterans by committing more resources to fix and improve our aging Veterans Administration hospitals.”
Bishop said having big multinational corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share, closing tax loopholes they can exploit, will cover the cost. He reiterated the president’s promise that no one making under $400,000 annually will pay more in taxes.
The bill also provides tax breaks for middle-class Americans, he said.
Carter, one of 200 Republicans who also voted against the earlier bipartisan infrastructure bill, disputes the Democrats’ take on spending trillions of more dollars on social programs.
“The Democrats’ radical wish-list is not fully paid for,” Carter said, contending the president and leaders of the U.S. House and Senate are being untruthful. “Instead, generations of middle-class Americans will pay for Biden’s agenda with higher taxes and higher prices at gas pumps and grocery stores.
“Our supply chain is crumbling. Businesses can’t find workers. Drugs are pouring across our southern border. And the Commander in Chief is swiping America’s credit cards and putting his legacy ahead of his electorate.”
The measure favors the wealthy by reducing state and local tax obligations, he said.
“This bill provides one of the largest SALT tax breaks ever, proving once and for all that the Biden agenda benefits the billionaires, not the bartenders,” Carter said. “...I voted for the bartenders. For the single mothers who can no longer afford to put food on the table. For the taxicab drivers who can no longer afford gas. For the small business owners struggling to make ends meet, the lives of the unborn, and, most importantly, for residents of Georgia’s First Congressional District.”
He said the federal government has no business spending trillions of dollars it doesn’t have to “implement invasive, inefficient programs that nobody wants.”