The number of cases of coronavirus in Georgia has moved past 500, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Saturday.
As of noon Saturday, 14 Georgians had died of COVID-19, up from 13 the day before. The agency reported 507 cases, up from 420 at the same time Friday.
Women accounted for slightly more cases than men. The age breakdown showed that 41% of cases in Georgia occurred among those between the ages of 18 and 59, while 33% were age 60 or older.
More than 3,000 tests for COVID-19 had been administered as of noon Saturday, 772 by the DPH and 2,292 by a commercial lab.
Coronavirus has expanded to 56 counties, up from 50 on Friday. Fulton County continued to lead the way, with 92 cases, followed by Bartow County with 56, Cobb County with 49, Dougherty County with 46, DeKalb County with 37, and Gwinnett County with 23.
While state health officials are continuing to urge Georgians to keep their distance from others, no stay-at-home mandates have been imposed statewide. The number of states that have implemented such orders grew to four on Friday: California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut.