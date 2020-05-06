Bart Gobell accepted the job as president of the Georgia Conservancy last year, knowing his selection might raise some eyebrows.
Gobell, who was guest speaker at an online St. Simons Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, came from a business background and it seemed contradictory to some to name him as president of the oldest statewide environmental group in Georgia.
Leslie Mattingly, a Georgia Conservancy board member and Rotary Club member, said Gobell’s background was a concern among some before his selection.
“The search team had a long discussion,” she said. “He worked at the business end of things.”
In retrospect, Mattingly said it was a good decision.
Gobell started his presentation with a slideshow explaining his organization’s role to protect and preserve Georgia’s natural resources.
“It really was ahead of its time,” he said of the founding of the organization.
Coastal Georgia has about one third of all salt marshes on the Atlantic Coast, which Gobell said is surprising considering the state’s coastline is only 100 miles long. He said the preservation of the marshes is a “testament” to the creation of the Shoreline Protection Act approved 50 years ago.
“We only have four barrier islands developed,” he said. “These barrier islands protect the marshlands.”
Another environmental “hot spot” is the proposal by Twin Pines Minerals to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
“When you get close to the swamp it’s a major concern,” he said.
The organization is also closely monitoring the ongoing salvage of the Golden Ray off the coast of the Golden Isles. One concern is the fluids that will leak from the more than 4,000 vehicles inside the ship as it’s being dismantled.
“It’s an area we do have concerns about,” he said.
The Georgia Conservancy is also closely monitoring the state’s population growth, which is expected to grow by as many as five million new residents in coming years.
“It boggles your mind,” he said. “How are we going to manage growth over the next 15 to 20 years.”
Those new residents are going to move to the Atlanta area and Coastal Georgia, he said.
The organization is working with small towns and cities to create walkable communities, similar to ongoing plans in Brunswick. The goal is to encourage the creation of more small businesses instead of strip malls.
He also discussed the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program, designed to support land conservation, local projects and state stewardship projects. Camden County was the recipient of three grants to purchase the Cabin Bluff and adjacent swamp property for conservation.
Noyes Cut at the north end of the county, a manmade shortcut more than a century ago between Dover Creek and the Satilla River, is the third project approved through the stewardship program. The waterway will be permanently closed to restore the habitat and repair a system that has been damaged by sedimentation problems caused by the cut.
One of the immediate challenges is operating a nonprofit during a pandemic. Gobell said he is uncertain how his organization will fare in coming months. The organization has already canceled a number of events and fundraisers, and conducted some events online.
“It’s been an interesting couple of weeks,” he said. “That economic model is probably off right now.”