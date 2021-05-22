College and technical education in Brunswick and students seeking grants will receive a boost from federal funding championed by Georgia’s two senators in Washington.
Students attending College of Coastal Georgia, Coastal Pines Technical College or any other college in the state will benefit from the funding. At least half the amount allocated to each college or university must go toward student aid.
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, say they’ve secured more than $1.1 billion in total funding through the American Rescue Plan for higher education institutions in Georgia.
College of Coastal Georgia will receive $9.1 million, including $4.6 million for student grants. Coastal Pines Technical College, based in Waycross with a campus in Brunswick, will receive $7.4 million, including $3.8 million in student grants.
The aid for students is to help them and families who are enduring displacement and economic distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Sens. Ossoff and Warnock, the funding more than doubles the emergency relief available to students and institutions authorized under the previous two COVID-19 relief bills.
Warnock said the funding from the American Rescue Plan is only a start.
“I will keep fighting to strengthen support for Georgia’s colleges and universities so we can continue to open doors of opportunity for the next generation,” Warnock said.
The total amount designated for higher education in Georgia is $1,184,161,459, including a minimum amount specifically for student grants of $602,914,018.
The largest single amount goes to the University of Georgia with a total allocation of $63.5 million , which includes $31.2 million which must be awarded in the form of student grants.
Georgia Tech’s allocation is $28.3 million, including $14.2 million in student grants. Georgia Southern in Statesboro will receive $64.4 million, with $32.5 million going to student grants.
Colleges and technical education are not the only ones to receive federal funding.
“We have also secured more than $4 billion for Georgia’s public elementary, middle and high schools,” Ossoff said. “We are fighting every day for students, parents, and educators in our state, and I encourage constituents to contact my office however and whenever I can be of assistance.”