Those puttering around town in totally electric cars have something extra to grin about.
Gas prices continue to soar to levels not seen in years, and to an even higher level in Brunswick and in other communities along the Georgia coast.
As of Monday, motorists across the state were paying an average price of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
If the monthly household budget appears to be shrinking faster these days, it’s not your imagination. For those keeping up, Monday’s average cost is 9 cents higher than the average price a week ago, 25 cents more than last month and $1.26 more than this time last year.
By the close of Sunday, it cost $48.60 to fill a 15-gallon gas tank, $11.70 more than in January 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
With more electric and hybrid cars on the road and with the close of the tourist season, can Georgians expect to see a drop in pump prices anytime soon?
Dream on. With OPEC countries tightening production and American oil producers tightening production at home, it’s highly unlikely.
Higher demand for gas coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices.
Pump prices will likely rise as long as crude prices remain high — above $80 per barrel, AAA says.
“Regrettably, we can’t predict when Georgians will see relief at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman.
In Georgia, the highest price at the pump was $3.30 in Savannah, followed by $3.28 in Brunswick and $3.26 in Hinesville.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were found in Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.12, Dalton at $3.17 and Augusta-Aiken at $3.18
Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by 7 cents to $3.38.
Domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5.4 million barrels to 217.7 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, while gasoline demand increased from 9.19 million barrels a day to 9.63 million barrels.
GasBuddy offers a more optimistic view of what’s to come.
“There may be some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The sharp rise we’ve seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil. This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago.
“This isn’t an all clear for the future, however, as oil prices could rise again at any time. But for now, oil has held around $83 per barrel, and without a further climb, gas price increases should slow down soon in the bulk of the nation.”