Brunswick opened Georgia Cities Week on Monday with its first event to help celebrate the city’s successes over the past year and recognize the employees who made it possible.
The celebration kicked off with a display of the Brunswick Police Department’s law enforcement vehicles at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The display included a patrol car, truck, SWAT vehicle, crime scene truck, K-9 unit, boat and a transport vehicle.
Officer Marsha Meyers-Bue, the department’s recruiting officer and community services officer, said the transportation vehicle, a nondescript van, is among the newest pieces of equipment.
The van has two specially made pods inside capable of carrying as many as a dozen inmates to court appearances or to jail after a law enforcement roundup or vehicle safety checkpoint.
“It frees up a lot of time and manpower,” she said.
Meyers-Bue said it may have been the first time the department put so many vehicles on public display all at once.
The fire department will have a display at the park today, followed by a display by the public works department on Wednesday.
The winners of the student essay and art contests will be announced at Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
Other activities planned this week include a walking tour of historic structures downtown. Different locations on the tour include Glynn Academy, Old City Hall and some of the historic businesses and structures downtown.
The week-long celebration ends Saturday with a citywide cleanup. Bags, gloves, masks and drinking water will be provided to volunteers.
Call 267-5500 or 279-1490 to register to participate in the cleanup or for more information.