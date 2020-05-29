The Georgia Chamber of Commerce joined the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce in urging the state Senate to pass the hate crimes bill.
The heads of the two chambers ask that senators follow the lead of the state House, which adopted the legislation during the session last year. House Bill 426 is the hate crimes bill that passed.
The joint statement by the chamber chieftains calls for the “swift passage of hate crimes legislation that aligns our state’s law with our values.”
The Georgia General Assembly is slated to return to session June 11. It adjourned March 13 following the COVID-19 outbreak, quitting the 40-day session with 12 lawmaking days left.
“The passage of hate crimes legislation in 2019 by a bipartisan vote of the Georgia House of Representatives was an important step forward for our state,” Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Clark wrote in his statement.
Clark has led the chamber since 2010.
“Recent support from statewide leaders further demonstrates that momentum is growing for Georgia to join the 45 other states that already have these laws on the books,” Clark said in the statement.
Some Democrats in the House have proposed in public to rename their version of the legislation after Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death Feb. 23 while jogging through Satilla Shores neighborhood in south Glynn County.
Hate crimes mentioned in the text of the House bill are ones motivated by race, color, religion, national orgin, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.
In 2004, the Georgia Supreme Court struck down a hate crimes bill passed in the general assembly in 2000, ruling it was too vague.
Sen. William Ligon, the Republican whose district includes Glynn and surrounding counties, did not say where he stands on the legislation when asked earlier this month.
“We had some discussion on this and will be looking at it very closely,” Ligon told The News during an interview. “Right now, there’s several versions of a bill that will be considered and we will be looking at them.”