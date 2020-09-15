Georgia Bikes will host this week a free virtual summit focused on ways that communities can improve bicycling opportunities and accessibility.
The 11th annual Georgia Bike Summit, planned for Thursday through Saturday, will include presentations and breakout sessions of interest to bicycle advocates, community members, business leaders, planners and engineers, elected officials and government staff members. Georgia Bikes decided to make summit attendance free in light of the increased number of people biking during the pandemic.
“Since the pandemic began, thousands of Georgians have discovered or rediscovered cycling, and they are increasingly interested in making their communities more bicycle-friendly,” said John Bennett, safety education programs manager for Georgia Bikes. “By waiving the normal registration fees, we hope they will be encouraged to attend and learn how to become better advocates for cycling — both for transportation and recreation — where they live.”
There’s also been an expanded interest in biking advocacy during the pandemic, as more people take time to get out on their bikes while at home and social distancing, said Elliott Caldwell, executive director of Georgia Bikes.
He said he hopes those with any interest in advocacy efforts to improve biking opportunities in local communities will tune into the summit.
Georgia Bikes’ mission is to improve bicycling conditions and promote bicycling throughout the state of Georgia. Based in Macon, the nonprofit has offices in Savannah and Athens. Georgia Bikes organizes the annual Georgia Bike Summit, which has been held in cities around the state since 2009.
The theme of this year’s summit is, “Rising Together: Building a Healthy, Sustainable, and Just Future.”
“We wanted the theme of the Bike Summit to be hopeful about the future of people bicycling while digging into challenging issues we see in advocacy,” Caldwell said. “We know that bicycles are part of a healthier, more sustainable and just future, but how do we get there?”
The summit’s keynote speaker will be Courtney Williams, founder of The Brown Bike Girl, a consultancy that works with institutions to increase bicycling access and adoption within communities of color, and bicycling education for all. She will speak about her role as the People’s Bike Mayor in New York City, COVID changes in active transportation and the role of racial justice in the bicycle advocacy world.
“Courtney has been a leader in bicycle advocacy in New York City and in the U.S. for many years and has included a number of Georgians in her virtual programs over the last few months,” Caldwell said. “We are excited to have her as the keynote speaker and look forward to hearing what she has to share with us.”
Other session topics include bike network planning in small towns, development of cycling programs for young people, preventing traffic crashes and serving the needs of people who depend on their bicycles for daily transportation.
Registration and more information can be found at georgiabikesummit.org. For more information, please email info@georgiabikes.org.