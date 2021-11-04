A recent grant awarded to Georgia Audubon will be used to complete bird-friendly habitat restoration on Jekyll Island.
The nonprofit, which works to build places where birds and people thrive, received the grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation’s Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program.
“With this funding, Georgia Audubon brings its successful model of restoration to the Georgia coast for the first time,” according to a press release.
Funds will support the restoration and stabilization of 3.5 acres of coastal dune habitat with native maritime grasses and perennials on the east side of Jekyll between the Ocean View Trail bike path and Beachview Drive, North.
Georgia Audubon’s habitat restoration crew and volunteers will remove non-native invasive plant species from the project site.
This will be followed by an installation of new native plant vegetation, including approximately 24,000 native coastal grass and perennial plugs.
“We are thrilled to have the support of the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation for our organization’s very first habitat restoration project along the Georgia coast,” said Adam Betuel, director of conservation for Georgia Audubon. “This project will serve as a model of restoration that can be undertaken on all 14 of Georgia’s important barrier islands.”
The project will also engage community members through volunteer projects, bird and wildlife monitoring, public outreach and education programming. Georgia Audubon is joined by several partners to complete this work, including the Jekyll Island Authority, the UGA Marine Extension Sea Grant Program, Coastal Georgia Audubon Society and the Georgia 4-H Tidelands Nature Center.
This is the fifth award that Georgia Audubon has received from The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program, which seeks to develop nationwide community stewardship of local natural resources, preserving these resources for future generations and enhancing habitat for local wildlife.
Grants seek to address water quality issues in priority watersheds, such as erosion due to unstable streambanks, pollution from stormwater runoff and degraded shorelines caused by development.
The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration grant program seeks to develop community capacity to sustain local natural resources for future generations by providing modest financial assistance to diverse local partnerships focused on improving water quality, watersheds and the species and habitats they support.