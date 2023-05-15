Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has joined the attorneys general in four other states in urging NOAA to reconsider proposed amendments to its North Atlantic Right Whale Strike Reduction Rule.
The amended rule under consideration by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would require all boats 35 feet in length and longer to cap maximum speed at 10 knots, or roughly 11.5 mph, when in Atlantic waters frequented by right whales. It also calls for expanding the area and season of compliance.
NOAA’s current 10 knot speed limit rule applies to vessels at least 65 feet in length.
The National Marine Fisheries Service recommended amending the rule, describing the move as an effort to protect right whales from boat collisions. Marine biologists estimate the population of the endangered right whale at around 350.
Carr has joined the AGs in the states of South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Alaska in requesting NOAA rethink the rule.
A letter signed by the five earlier this month cites potential legal issues over safety concerns for harbor pilots and mariners in general.
There is also a worrisome economic impact.
“In addition to commercial shipping, the proposed rule has the potential to seriously disrupt the recreational fishing and boating communities of our states,” the letter signed by the AGs says.
The letter was addressed to Dr. Richard W. Spinrad, NOAA administrator, in Washington, D.C.
“These communities have a major impact on out states’ economies with recreational boating alone generating approximately $170 billion in annual economic impact,” the letter goes on to say. “As explained by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the proposed rule imposes significant time, cost and safety burdens on boaters and fishers. As a result of these burdens, the association predicted that many boaters may forgo trips altogether. Such a trend could have significant downstream effects on our economies, negatively impacting a variety of small businesss, including ‘marinas, tackle shops, charter and party boat operations.’
“In short, the proposed rule has the potential to inflict serious economic damage on our states and citizens and will likely be challenged legally because of its substantive and procedural problems. While we generally share NOAA’s concerns regarding the protection of the North Atlantic right whale, we believe there are alternative ways to protect these whales without inflicting unnecessary economic damage to our states. We respectively ask that you reconsider the proposed rule and allow for further time to study possible alternative solutions to this problem. The livelihoods of millions of Americans are potentially at stake.”
The AGs noted many of the more than 40,000 public comments submitted to NOAA in 2022 expressed similar thoughts.
Objections to the amendment also have been raised by Georgia’s congressional delegation to Washington, as well as by the Georgia Ports Authority. Safety and disruption of the national supply chain are among their concerns.
Environmental groups favor the amendment and asked that it be enacted without delay.
Among those supporting expansion of the regulation is the Georgia Conservancy, which noted to NOAA that mother and calf pairs are at high risk of vessel strikes because they frequently rear and nurse nearshore and close to the surface of the water.
Georgia waters are calving grounds for the whales.
Charles H. McMillan, addressing the amended rule on behalf of the conservancy during the public comment period last year, said the rule is necessary.
“If this rule is not adopted, we fear more extensive and expensive regulatory action will be needed as the right whale populations further decline,” McMillan commented. “Thus, we see compliance with slower speeds under the proposed rule as an economically sensible choice that could help prevent more draconian measures if the precipitous decline of the last few years continues.”
A decision on the amendment is expected to be made this year.