General election registrations due today
Today is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
The deadline to turn in registration information is 5 p.m. at the board’s office or by midnight if registering online.
Citizens can register at the elections office, 1815 Gloucester St., or online at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Other places, like libraries and family services, also accept registration cards.
Registration forms can be printed from mvp.sos.ga.gov, the board of elections’ website or the Department of Driver Services website. Once filled out, they can be delivered to the board’s office in person, faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov.
For more information, visit glynncounty.org/elections or call 912-556-7060.
