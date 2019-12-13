The good folks at Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island are throwing the fort’s celebrated leader a birthday party Saturday, and you’re all invited to join the fun.
That’s right, Gen. James Oglethorpe turned 323 this week, but that will not keep him away from the festivities during the Holiday Open House at Fort Frederica National Monument, 6515 Frederica Road. How could he stay away, what with musical entertainment performed by talented local groups, musketry fire, cider and cookies, craft making and holiday gift shopping in the fort’s book store?
The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
“It’s going to be pretty phenomenal,” said Michael Seibert, Fort Frederica’s onsite archaeologist. “Come out and enjoy some good music, browse through some special gift selections and watch a demonstration of musket fire. Also, come out and talk with General Oglethorpe. It is his birthday, after all.”
Of course, Oglethorpe has long since passed. But few are more knowledgeable about the man who founded the Georgia Colony and established Fort Frederica in 1730s than Scott Hodges. The Darien native will be decked out in period dress to portray Oglethorpe, a role he has perfected through decades of experience and thorough research of the legendary general. Oglethorpe was born in 1696, most likely on Dec. 8, Seibert said.
“He really does a fantastic job with Oglethorpe,” Seibert said of Hodges. “He really gets into the role, and he knows the character very well. He will be there to meet with visitors throughout the day.”
Other re-enactors portraying the original settlers and soldiers at Fort Frederica also will be on hand. There will be musket firings at 2 p.m. and again immediately following a toast to Gen. Oglethorpe at 3:15 p.m.
Additionally, the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra and the Coastal Brass Choir will be performing holiday music. The youth orchestra will perform from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by the brass choir from 2 to 3 p.m.
Kids can join in the fun of making holiday crafts. Hot cider and cookies will be served to all throughout.
Fort Frederica’s bookstore and gift shop will be open for holiday shopping.
“It’s sure to be a fun and festive time for all,” Seibert said.
For more information, contact Seibert at 912-638-3639, ext. 104, or go to: www.nps.gov.fofr.