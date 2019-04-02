GEC receives two EPA grants for work at Terry Creek, LCP

The federal Environmental Protection Agency awarded two grants Thursday to the Glynn Environmental Coalition in order to help the GEC help the local community regarding ongoing operations at the Terry Creek outfall and the LCP Chemicals site.
While it never officially made it onto the National Priorities List as a Superfund site, Terry Creek is managed similarly under the Superfund Alternative Approach.
The LCP site went on the NPL in 1996.
“The Glynn Environmental Coalition has been working on the applications for additional funding for our technical assistance grants for almost nine months,” said Rachael Thompson, GEC executive director. “Our organization receives this funding to assist the public in understanding what actions are being taken toward remediation, help the public participate when public input is requested and provide annual status updates for each Superfund site.
“To put it simply, this funding is specifically to keep our community involved in the remediation process. Public participation is an extremely integral part of the Superfund site cleanup process, and we are grateful to have been awarded additional funding to continue to involve our community.”
The grants for Terry Creek and LCP are for $25,000 each. The money is to hire an independent technical advisor who will review documents and final studies, the proposed plan, record of decision, consent decree, and participate in community and public meetings.
The GEC’s been involved with similar grants in the past. The last technical advisor, Peter deFur, retired last year. Thompson said the GEC when through “a rigorous, nationwide solicitation process” that resulted in the selection of Frank Anastasi of SCA Associates in Rockville, Md. He’s to take a couple of trips to Glynn County annually, and Thompson said he’s expected to be in town in the early summer for a joint education event the GEC is to host with the EPA.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, in announcing the grants, said he’s happy to see the EPA is listening to local concerns.
“The way these sites are remediated will have tremendous impacts on our local community,” Carter said in a statement. “It must be done in a way that is in the best interest of the residents of the 1st District of Georgia. With these grants, the local community will have a dedicated technical advisor to increase the understanding of a potential consent decree or other actions moving forward. I have long advocated for better community involvement in this process, and I will continue to do so.”