GEC/CSC accuse Sea Island of not abiding by the rules

Following its motion to dismiss May 9, Sea Island Acquisition filed a motion May 20 to stay discovery in the federal lawsuit brought by Glynn Environmental Coalition and Center for a Sustainable Coast regarding the filling of 0.49 acres of wetlands next to the Inn at Sea Island. However, the plaintiffs in the case argue Sea Island isn’t abiding by the rules set down by the court.
Sea Island cites an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opinion from 1997 that states in part, “If the district court dismisses a nonmeritorious claim before discovery has begun, unnecessary costs to the litigants and to the court system can be avoided. Conversely, delaying a ruling on a motion to dismiss such a claim until after the parties complete discovery encourages abusive discovery and, if the court ultimately dismisses the claim, imposes unnecessary costs.
“For these reasons, any legally unsupported claim that would unduly enlarge the scope of discovery should be eliminated before the discovery stage, if possible.”
GEC and CSC argue in their response, filed Friday, that Sea Island ignored the instruction order entered April 17 in this case. In a section of the order dealing specifically with discovery disputes, the court strongly encouraged all parties involved to resolve disputes without court intervention, and the parties were “first required to confer and fully comply (with applicable federal civil procedure and local rules) by undertaking a sincere, good faith effort” to resolve their differences.
Also, if those efforts were made but no resolution reached, the parties were to schedule a call with the magistrate judge prior to the filing of any motions.
As stated in the order, “The parties shall exhaust the first two steps of the process before filing any motions, briefs, memoranda of law, exhibits, deposition transcripts or any other discovery materials with the court.”
In their filing, the plaintiffs state the defendants haven’t consulted with them regarding discovery, nor have the plaintiffs yet sought discovery.
“Defendant failed to exhaust the first two steps of the process and is acting unilaterally to the detriment of the plaintiffs’ and the court’s time,” the plaintiffs argue.
Contained in the filing is some amount of wonder as to why there’s a problem in the first place.
“Plaintiff GEC has a history of litigating in good faith with Sea Island entities,” according to the response. “For example, in the Twitty Park case in Glynn County Superior Court, plaintiff GEC sought production of documents, admissions and interrogatories and did not seek any depositions. The parties did not have any discovery disputes in litigation that lasted over three years and resulted in a judgment in favor of GEC….
“The parties should also be able to civilly conduct discovery in an orderly manner in this case.”
The same day, Sea Island filed a notice of intent to file a response to the plaintiffs’ response, but the Sea Island response has not yet been filed with the court.
In a different civil matter before the federal court, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood submitted a show-cause order, asking the parties in a racial discrimination lawsuit against the city of Darien and others why she shouldn’t dismiss the case for failure to abide by court-ordered deadlines.
In a joint response by the counsel for Korone Robinson, plaintiff and former Darien police officer, and the defense, they lay out that both sides have been working toward a mediated resolution, but there have been some bumps along the way.
Lawyers for both sides began working on a possible mediation April 11, but learned through the process that everyone they considered locally as a mediator had conflicts of interest regarding people involved in the matter or their government employers. They then selected a qualified mediator from outside the area April 26, with mediation to begin May 22.
According to the joint response, “The parties encountered an unexpected insurance coverage issue May 20, which resulted in the last-minute cancellation of mediation. Counsel for the parties continued to work with each other and with the mediator to resolve the issue. As of May 29, the parties have resolved the coverage issue as it relates to mediation and have rescheduled mediation for July 2.”
The attorneys stated that because of the issues at hand trying to work out mediation, they overlooked the deadline imposed on them requiring a consolidated pretrial order. They explained to the court they’re working on this order, but requested an extension in which to file it. The attorneys asked to be able to file the pretrial order within 10 days of mediation, should mediation be unsuccessful.
Wood accepted this request, and on Monday ordered the parties involved to file the pretrial order within 10 days of the completion of mediation.