GEC, city to host town hall on Brunswick odors
The city of Brunswick and Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday about widespread complaints of a foul odor in the Brunswick area.
Citizens in Brunswick, outside the city limits, on Blythe Island and Jekyll Island have noticed powerful orders in the area, attracting the attention of the state Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Branch. Since late last year, officials have been investigating the issue.
The EPD asks residents to report the location, time, wind direction, wind speed and temperature at the time the odor was noticed and a description to Environmental Compliance Specialist Brett Berry at brett.berry@dnr.ga.gov or 470-464-4675.
To join the town hall, go to bit.ly/brunswickair at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
From 4-6:30 p.m. today, GEC Executive Director Rachael Thompson will be available virtually to answer questions to help citizens prepare to present comments at the town hall. RSVP by emailing gec@glynnenvironmental.org to get Zoom conference information.
— The Brunswick News