The Glynn Environmental Coalition is calling attention to contradictory reports on the ongoing risks posed by a local Superfund site.
The landfill, operated by Hercules since the 1990s, sits adjacent to Golden Isles Parkway and has leached benzene and other toxic chemicals into the groundwater. Recent testing suggests that the contaminants are migrating in groundwater to adjacent properties.
The Hercules 009 Landfill Superfund site was among several local issues highlighted in this year’s Dirty Dozen report, released Dec. 14.
Two significant reports came out this fall regarding the site. One indicated that groundwater contamination has migrated off site and at high levels. The other report neglected to provide this information, said Rachael Thompson, executive director of GEC.
The first report was a five-year review completed by the state Environmental Protection Agency and released in August that gauged contamination left behind on the site and risks posed by the contaminants to human health.
GEC’s technical advisor reviewed that report, which included several big takeaways.
“One was that the remedy was successful short-term at being protective of human health and the environment,” Thompson said. “They had concluded that the groundwater contamination had not migrated off site and that it was contained and everything was safe.”
The report indicated that additional monitoring is necessary in the longterm to ensure the contaminants are contained onsite.
A separate offsite groundwater assessment report that came out in October contained information that contradicted the EPA’s report.
“There was monitoring that was being facilitated on site throughout 2020 that either the EPA was not aware of or they were aware of and they ignored that data and did not include it in the five-year review,” Thompson said.
The assessment clearly shows high levels of benzene groundwater contamination that has migrated off site, she said.
“The clean up standards for benzene in groundwater is five parts per billion, and that’s based on drinking water standards because any groundwater in the state of Georgia is considered drinking water,” Thompson said.
Benzene is a dangerous carcinogen, exposure to which causes alarming health impacts, she said.
“For at least a decade, the data that they have seen at this site shows that the concentrations of benzene that they’re finding underwater are anywhere from 10 times the clean up goal to 70 or 80 times,” Thompson said. “So it’s very high concentration, and what we’re seeing from both the EPA and Hercules is there’s no urgency.”
The two reports came out within 45 days of each other, she said, so the data collection timeline would be similar. Yet the reports included significantly different information.
“We want to start to see a sense of urgency,” Thompson said. “What monitoring are you going to do to further investigate this situation?”
Thompson said GEC intends to put pressure on the EPA to require Hercules to do additional investigations immediately.
“Within the first quarter of 2022, Hercules and their contractors should be required to facilitate additional groundwater monitoring, and that might include installing more groundwater wells like permanent wells,” she said.
GEC also hopes to see Hercules complete a hydrogeologic profile and potentially a vapor intrusion study.
Thompson encouraged residents who are interested in getting involved to contact their federal representatives — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter.
“Reaching out to those legislators is the best way to get things moving towards finding out all of these answers,” Thompson said.