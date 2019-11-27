GDOT to suspend Highway 341 repaving during Thanksgiving holiday
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced plans on Monday to suspend lane closures on U.S. Highway 341 during the Thanksgiving holiday.
From 6 a.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, the repaving project will be put on hold to ease the impact on holiday traffic, according to a press release from the agency.
While the road has not been entirely closed due to the project, contractors have at points reduced Highway 341 to two lanes while they repave the stretch from Yellow Bluff Creek Bridge just south of Exit 36 of Intestate 95 to the intersection of Bay and Newcastle Streets in downtown Brunswick.
The project on 341 is one of many around the state that will be paused during the holiday period. According to the release, the GDOT hopes doing so will reduce congestion due to road projects on interstates, heavily traveled state routes and roadways near major shopping centers, malls and shopping districts.
— The Brunswick News