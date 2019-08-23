GDOT to resurface Torras Causeway
The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to resurface the F.J. Torras Causeway starting this fall.
Jill Nagel, district communications officer for the GDOT, said the $3.1 million project will start in mid to late September and continue into the second quarter of 2020.
Work will be done at nighttime only, and only one lane will be closed at a time. Lanes will be closed for a few miles at a time while workers resurface them, Nagel said.
The GDOT is always looking for ways to enhance safety, she said, and this project will enhance safety for bicyclists on the causeway.
The GDOT will provide more information to the public early next week, Nagel said.