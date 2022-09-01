Gloucester closure

The GDOT will begin repaving and restriping the highlighted segment of Gloucester Street next week.

 Provided art

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will begin resurfacing and restriping Gloucester Street on Tuesday from U.S. 17 to Newcastle Street.

The road will also drop from two lanes in each direction to one lane with a single middle turn lane to allow for more parking along the street, according to a news release from the GDOT.

