Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will begin resurfacing and restriping Gloucester Street on Tuesday from U.S. 17 to Newcastle Street.
The road will also drop from two lanes in each direction to one lane with a single middle turn lane to allow for more parking along the street, according to a news release from the GDOT.
“We have been talking with the city about this, and it was to provide them more parking in the area, and it’s also got some signage to share the road with bikers,” said Jill Nagel, GDOT spokeswoman. “There will be bike lanes through that section, where it will be single lane.”
Milling and repaving will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, according to the GDOT, during which parts of the road will be closed.
There will be no closures during the day, Nagel said.
During the day, the department’s contractor, East Coast Asphalt, will pour new ramps on the sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Drivers should expect delays, however, and plan ahead when taking Gloucester Street for the project’s duration.
Repaving the entire length of the road, 1.09 miles, will cost around $1.17 million, the department stated.
The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November. With ideal weather conditions, it could be completed by early November.