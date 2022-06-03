Darien residents with eyes on the future may be breathing easier today.
The Georgia Department of Transportation advised community leaders that it is reevaluating its decision to close the Darien River Bridge during construction of its replacement.
“We are reevaluating bridge replacement alternatives that would not include a long-term closure/detour,” said Kyle Collins, GDOT communications.
Replacement of the 80-year-old structure is scheduled to commence in 2026. GDOT considers the existing structure obsolete.
The transportation department notified community leaders of its new plan in a May 27 letter.
“Based on the concerns expressed, GDOT has made the decision to evaluate additional alternatives to the full closure of the Darien River Bridge so as to reduce impacts that would have resulted from the full closure as presented,” GDOT Chief Engineer Meg Pirkle wrote. “The alternatives will also take into consideration the physical constraints of work as well as all environmental impacts and impacts to the built environment.”
The letter was addressed to Darien Mayor Bubba Hodges and McIntosh County Commission Chair David Stevens.
“We ask for your patience over the next few months while the project team evaluates design alternatives and associated impacts,” Pirkle wrote.
State transportation officials had initially informed the community that work safety, project length and costs, among other considerations, would make it necessary to close the bridge when construction commenced. The plan called for raising the new bridge in the footprint of the current one over a period of three years or more.
GDOT said traffic headed north or south on U.S. 17 would be routed to Interstate 95, a prospect that concerned community leaders, residents and businesses. Residents said they preferred the slower and less trafficked two-lane U.S. 17 highway over the faster, six-lane interstate for comfort and safety reasons. Businesses were concerned about the potential loss of commerce during the project.
“GDOT will coordinate with the city and county for future stakeholder coordination,” Pirkle pledged in the letter. “We look forward to collaboration with the city of Darien and McIntosh County to advance this important infrastructure project.”
Collins told The News in April that the 1944 bridge does not meet today’s design standards and load capacities. It has not been declared unsafe to highway traffic.
State Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, who has worked to get GDOT to ponder options other than long-term closure, credited community response for the transportation department’s recent announcement.
“The real credit should go to members of the community on both sides of the bridge,” he said, referring to McIntosh and Glynn counties.
He also credits Ann Purcell, the coastal district’s voice on the board of GDOT, for the redirection. He said she has been engaged in the issue “in a positive way.”
DeLoach’s district includes Darien and a part of Glynn County.
“I am confident that GDOT’s commitment to look for alternatives to closure will leave no stone unturned,” DeLoach said.