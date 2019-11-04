A project to resurface and provide other safety enhancements on the F.J. Torras Causeway will start today. Planned work includes bike lane improvements.
Crews from East Coast Asphalt will begin milling and resurfacing from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly on the project that will stretch from U.S. Hwy. 17 to Kings Way. Single lane conditions should be expected nightly during paving activities. The project is slated to last 90 days, weather permitting.
According to a Georgia Department of Transportation statement, “Contractors will start milling out asphalt then lay new asphalt and temporary striping. Once the resurfacing operation are complete, the permanent striping will reconfigure the lane widths to calm traffic and accommodate two-way bike traffic over the southside bridges with 3-foot buffer and flex posts.”
— The Brunswick News