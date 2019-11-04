A project to resurface and provide other safety enhancements on the F.J. Torras Causeway will start today. Planned work includes bike lane improvements.

Crews from East Coast Asphalt will begin milling and resurfacing from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly on the project that will stretch from U.S. Hwy. 17 to Kings Way. Single lane conditions should be expected nightly during paving activities. The project is slated to last 90 days, weather permitting.

According to a Georgia Department of Transportation statement, “Contractors will start milling out asphalt then lay new asphalt and temporary striping. Once the resurfacing operation are complete, the permanent striping will reconfigure the lane widths to calm traffic and accommodate two-way bike traffic over the southside bridges with 3-foot buffer and flex posts.”

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Ghost of lighthouse's past still inspires a good yarn today

Ghost of lighthouse's past still inspires a good yarn today

Annie Svendsen steps cautiously and alone up a winding stone staircase in the dark, stiff ocean winds sending banshee howls through the tower’s open windows. As she ascends up and around and around, light from the oil lantern that guides her casts spooky shadows off the claustrophobic confin…

Sunday's consecration of Oak Grove a community event

Sunday's consecration of Oak Grove a community event

A homecoming that has been more than 100 years in the making will take place Sunday at historic Oak Grove Cemetery, where Rabbi Rachael Bregman will honor the faith and foresight of some of Temple Beth Tefilloh’s original congregants.