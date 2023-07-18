A major resurfacing project on U.S. 17 is expected to begin tonight if weather permits and take upwards of three months to complete.
Lane closures will take place every day from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., said Jill Nagel, GDOT spokeswoman. The contractor, East Coast Asphalt, intends to keep working seven days a week.
Resurfacing is being done from Fountain Lake Drive to the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
“The project includes resurfacing Highway 17 and the St. Simons (Torras) Causeway intersection, and on the causeway approximately 1,000 feet from the signal,” Nagel said. “Now they plan to perform some patchwork on 17 and then start on the north end of the project and working south.”
The project should be completed by November, she said.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,” a release from GDOT states.
Asphalt is a temperature-sensitive material, said Nagel, which is why the agency tends to start projects in the summer.
“The heat of the summer is when we get the best results with resurfacing projects. That’s why we have so many on our list,” Nagel said. “Summertime is the time for resurfacing.”
It’s not the only roadwork planned for U.S. 17. Sometime in the second quarter of 2024 — April through June — the GDOT expects to begin widening the major thoroughfare from Yacht Road to Harry Driggers Boulevard.
Once work begins, Nagel said the contractor plans to work Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. in an attempt to avoid snarling morning and evening commuter traffic.
On St. Simons Island, from 9 a.m. to noon today, Glynn County’s Public Works Department plans to add a double yellow centerline on Lawrence Road near the northernmost entrance to the Pikes Bluff neighborhood. The county expects traffic delays during the project. For more information, contact Larry Little with Public Works at 912-554-7717.