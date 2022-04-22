Knocking down the Darien River Bridge and building a new one in its place is the most feasible option available to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Kyle Collins, GDOT communications, said other options were considered, but the department decided against them.
Work on replacing the 80-year-old structure is scheduled to commence in 2026. It will require tearing down the existing bridge and closing traffic to and from Darien via U.S. 17 during the majority of the project.
Construction is expected to take three years or more, GDOT estimates.
Collins reiterated reasons why GDOT pulled away from other alternatives.
“Longer construction duration, higher cost, more environmental and right-of-way impacts,” he said.
Collins responded to questions about the need for a new structure when the old one has not been declared unsafe to vehicles.
“Yes, the structure is deemed safe for travel,” Collins acknowledged. “The existing bridge was built in 1944 and does not meet current design standards and load capacities.
“Typical rehabilitation procedures to improve the condition of the bridge would not increase the load carrying capacity of the structure or guarantee an extension of service life. That’s why a replacement project is moving forward.”
While Collins was unable to provide a ballpark dollar figure for demolition and construction, he said the state will not be picking up the tab alone.
“Final approved cost estimates are in development and will be available to the public at the open house later in 2022,” he said. “It will be a blend of federal and state funding.”
Congress included funds for new bridges, highways and rails in the 2021 $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Georgia’s share is estimated at around $10 billion.
Darien residents will have several alternate pathways to Brunswick during the project. According to distance maps on the internet, the trip from Darien to Brunswick via U.S. 17 is 16.9 miles and via I-95 19.7 miles. Both take 23 minutes to drive traveling at the speed limit. An alternate route from Darien would be I-95 to GA 99 to U.S. 17, a 16.9 mile trip that takes 21 minutes.
State Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Towsend, whose district includes Darien and a part of Glynn County, said last week that he was waiting for a study that will show the economic impact of routing U.S. 17 traffic away from the Darien River Bridge.
He said Thursday there was nothing new to report.