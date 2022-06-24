Georgia engineers may know by summer’s end how the state will soften the impact on highway traffic when construction of the replacement for the Darien River Bridge begins.
Replacement of the 80-year-old structure spanning the river on U.S. 17 is scheduled for 2026. GDOT considers the existing structure obsolete.
“The project designers need several months to update engineering work and gather input from subject matter experts,” said Kyle Collins, GDOT communications. “The project team must reevaluate design alternatives ensuring they meet current design standards and provide enhanced safety and operations, all while keeping in mind anticipated impacts to the environment, right-of-way, utilities, construction, and changes to project schedule.”
The state transportation department initially planned to close the structure during the three-year replacement project, having opted to build the new bridge in the footprint of the current one. Highway traffic was to be detoured to Interstate 95 during the three-year replacement project.
It said the plan was the most cost-effective, time-saving and safest way of replacing the bridge.
Sympathetic to concerns of what closure of Darien’s southern U.S. 17 entrance could do to the economy of the small community, GDOT decided to look for a way that would keep the highway open for at least a period of time during construction.
GDOT informed community leaders of the change in a letter in late May.
“We are reevaluating bridge replacement alternatives that would not include a long-term closure/detour,” Collins said.
Collins said a complete report of the alternatives considered and the associated impacts will be shared at a future open house.
“We don’t yet know the exact (Public Information Open House) timing given this recent change,” Collins said.
Among those who had expressed unease about the impact of the initial plan was state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, the Townsend Republican whose district takes in McIntosh County and includes a part of Glynn County, the two counties that would have been most affected by a long-term closure of U.S. 17. Darien is the county seat of McIntosh County.
McIntosh County residents said they were leery about having to travel on trafficked I-95 to work or to appointments with physicians in Glynn County.
Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson told The News in April the impact of closing the bridge would be felt in both counties.
“I absolutely think closing the bridge for an extended period of time will have a tremendously negative impact on both McIntosh and Glynn County businesses,” Brunson said. “Workforce and goods and services travel Hwy. 17 in both directions every day.”
Motorists desiring the shortest route to and from Darien and Brunswick will have two choices when the replacement project reaches the phase where the bridge will be closed.
The trip from Darien to Brunswick via U.S. 17 is 16.9 miles and via I-95 19.7 miles. Both take 23 minutes to drive traveling at the speed limit.
An alternate route from Darien would be I-95 to GA 99 to U.S. 17, a 16.9 mile trip that takes 21 minutes.