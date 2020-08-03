As of 2 p.m., the Sidney Lanier Bridge has been reopened to through traffic.
The Georgia Department of Transportation closed the bridge Monday morning until inspections could be conducted to look for possible damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. Barricades went up at a 6 a.m. this morning.
GDOT personnel spent most of the morning monitoring wind speeds and rain to determine when it would be safe to begin inspections, said Jill Nagel, communications officer for the GDOT.
Isaias is currently off the coast of Georgia, bringing wind gusts upwards of 30-50 mph to the Golden Isles area, according to the National Weather Service. Rain bands are expected to bring 1-3 inches of rain to the area between Sunday and today.
Most of the threat is on the immediate coast, where the NWS has warned residents of high winds, rough surf and strong riptide through Monday.
Glynn County is forecast to be in the clear this afternoon.