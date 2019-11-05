The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that an F.J. Torras Causeway repaving project will be postponed to spring 2020.
Originally planned to begin this week, weather conditions have set the project back.
”Due to the low nighttime temperatures' negative effect on the material to be used on this project, Torras causeway resurfacing project postponed until next spring,” according to an update from the GDOT.
The GDOT originally announced on Saturday that the project would begin on Monday. Work on the project would have been done at night and was expected to take 90 days.
When the project begins the causeway will be repaved from its intersection with U.S. Highway 17 to Kings Way, according to the GDOT’s original press release on the project.
The $3.1 million project includes bike lane improvements that will “enhance cyclists’ safety on the bridges that connect to the sidewalks along the causeway.”
“Once the resurfacing operation is complete, the permanent striping will reconfigure the lane widths to calm traffic and accommodate two-way bike traffic over the south side bridges with (a) three-foot buffer and flex posts,” the original release stated.