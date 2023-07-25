The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close a portion of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for nearly three years to replace three bridges spanning tidal creeks and some officials are speaking out against it.
The proposal to close a 4-mile stretch of the highway between Waverly and White Oak would create a number of challenges, none of them good.
Capt. Larry Bruce, public information officer for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, said the county’s fire-rescue department could be split to handle north and south of where the road would be closed. But there would be areas difficult for deputies, paramedics and firefighters to reach, he said
It would be a logistical nightmare if there was an accident that forced the closure of Interstate 95 between Exits 22 and 14.
Normally traffic would be rerouted to U.S. 17 if a wreck closed down the interstate in either direction.
But there are few roads in mostly rural north Camden. Southbound traffic would have to be rerouted off the interstate at Exit 22 to Ga. 110, then to U.S. 82 to Nahunta. Motorists would have to take U.S. 301 south to Folkston before taking Ga. 40 back to I-95.
The total distance for the southbound detour is 77 miles.
The northbound detour of Exit 14 isn’t much better.
“We’ve been discussing this,” Bruce said of DOT’s plans. “It’s somewhat crazy. The road system wouldn’t be able to handle the big trucks.”
Camden Commissioner Jim Goodman believes DOT’s plans are a bad idea and predicted the proposed road closure is going to be a problem.
“It’s not a matter of when there will be an accident on I-95, but how many accidents are going to happen over three years,” he said. “What can we do?”
Goodman said he considers it a “slap in the face” for DOT officials to consider closing the stretch of highway three years. While some residents will be cut off from a short drive for shopping, depending on which side of the road they live on, the bigger concern is public safety.
“You’ve got pinch points everywhere,” he said. “It is not acceptable.”
Another criticism is for plans to hold a public hearing next month in Jesup for the DOT’s proposal, a 60-mile drive from the county seat in Woodbine.
Camden resident Steve Weinkle said the DOT hearing should be held in the county in a venue large enough to handle the large crowd he believes will show up to voice opposition to the proposal if they don’t have to drive 60 miles each way.
Weinkle said public safety’s ability to respond to a medical or law enforcement emergency near the closed section of the highway and the additional time for school bus routes to be completed in the area are other concerns.
“They are inconveniencing the 2,200 people a day who drive on that highway,” he said.
Woodbine resident Janet Heath also questioned how school children will be picked up within the closure areas, as well as concerns about the ability of public safety to respond to emergencies in the area where the highway will be closed.
“I do hope you can gather current responses from those greatly impacted,” she said. “What can we do as a county to have GDOT rethink this project?”
Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski said he and other commissioners have been contacted by Camden County Commission officials asking for support to oppose DOT’s plans to close the highway. Rafolski said he will support the request to oppose the plans and believes other commissioners will join him.