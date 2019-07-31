GDOT announces intermittent Torras Causeway lane closures
Drivers on the F.J. Torras Causeway should expect intermittent eastbound lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and tomorrow while the Georgia Department of Transportation performs shoulder repairs.
The GDOT announced the closures today on its Facebook page. According to the post, DOT workers will be repairing the shoulder to speed up stormwater drainage off the road.
For more information, call the GDOT at 912-427-5700 or visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/GDOTSouthEast.
— The Brunswick News