GCPD’s use-of-force policy is topic of virtual town hall
Glynn County Police Sgt. Lori Austin will discuss the department’s use-of-force policy and answer any questions the public may have Tuesday evening during October’s Virtual Town Hall Meeting.
The meeting will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and can be accessed through the Glynn County Police Department’s Facebook Page, or Glynn County’s government Youtube page.
Austin is the with the police department’s office of professional standards. Austin also will explain how the department handles use-of-force investigations.