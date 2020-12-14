The Glynn County Police Department is running out of room in evidence storage but has a plan to delay the inevitable.
Glynn County commissioners will hear that plan at a Tuesday work session.
“We’re certainly at maximum capacity because we take in evidence on daily basis,” said Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins.
According to the documentation from the GCPD, the department has 34,455 pieces of evidence in storage — 862 guns, 273 individual evidence bags or boxes of money, 5,364 narcotics, 63 pieces of jewelry and 3,718 items in the major crimes division. The evidence room is currently furnished with a typical rolling shelving system, money and jewelry safes, a gun and drug vault and a closet devoted to storing evidence from the Guy Heinze mass-murder investigation.
According to GCPD Sgt. Jeff Williams, evidence custodian and crime scene unit supervisor, the department takes in around 10 to 15 pieces of new evidence daily. Some pieces of evidence can’t be disposed of, however, like evidence in the Heinze case and a 2019 murder in the Marshes of Mackay neighborhood. The department also can’t get rid of sexual assault kits in cases where no arrests were made or unsolved murders.
That’s where the Patterson-Pope storage shelving system would come into play. Priced close to $72,800, Patterson-Pope’s product would increase storage capacity by at least 1,400 pieces of evidence.
The new units will mostly benefit the large item storage area, where most pieces of evidence are stashed on standard steel modular shelving units, and the firearms and narcotics vaults, Williams said. Patterson-Pope’s locking storage units will increase security and provide much more room for pistol storage.
In conjunction with a concentrated effort to secure court orders allowing the disposal of old evidence, Williams said the new shelving unit will address the department’s needs for another few years at least.
That’s only pushing the problem down the road, Wiggins said. GCPD officials will discuss the issue and long-term solutions with commissioners on Tuesday. Along with the shrinking space for new evidence, the department is also grappling with an inefficient inventorying system.
“The organization for easy inventory is not there at all,” said Williams.
Commissioners will also hear a pitch from county staff members to change local ordinances to formally allow residents to maintain trees in the right of way.
“Historically, the county has permitted private residents to have a firm or contractor prune those trees that abut their property and sometimes hang over their property as part of the maintenance and upkeep of their private yards,” according to the county’s Community Development Department. “County staff realized that the current ordinance does not allow for that procedure.”
Allowing residents to do so is of benefit to the county as a cost-saving measure and a means to keep trees healthy. Pamela Thompson, the Community Development Department director, proposes a new tree permit system. She did not name which division of the department would oversee the new permits, however.
Commissioners will also hear an update on a St. Simons Island traffic study, Glynn County population growth estimates, proposed improvements to the intersection of Glynco Parkway, Canal Road and Harry Driggers Boulevard and an update on an ongoing St. Simons Island rock revetment reinforcement project.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.