A top Glynn County Police Department official and a veteran of the force is leaving next month to assume the top law enforcement post in the city of Vidalia.
The Vidalia City Council on Thursday agreed to hire Brian Scott as the city’s new police chief. Scott is presently the Chief of Staff under Glynn County Police Chief John Powell. He starts his new job in Vidalia on Aug. 12.
Scott, 39, has been with the Glynn County Police Department since 2001, working in the patrol and detective divisions, including supervisory and commanding roles. He was a lieutenant in command of support services in 2017 when he briefly left the department. Scott returned as a sergeant five months later and soon accepted the role as Chief of Staff under Glynn County Police Chief John Powell.
He started in law enforcement at 18, as a dispatcher for the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office. Scott also served with the Brunswick Police Department for two years before joining the Glynn County force.
“It’s bittersweet to leave the county police department,” Scott said. “Especially because Chief Powell is doing such great things with the police department right now.”
Scott will oversee a department of 34 officers in the Vidalia Police Department, which serves a city of some 12,000 people. Scott received the recommendation of City Manager Nick Overstreet and was among six candidates for the post, according to Southeast Georgia Today.
“I’m excited about the move to Vidalia,” Scott said Thursday night. “My wife and family are excited too. It’s a nice community, and obviously it’s a career advancement for me. It has been one of my career goals, and I am looking forward to working with the city manager and city council.”