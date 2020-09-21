An unknown male subject used his vehicle to strike a Glynn County Police officer’s vehicle on I-75 near Forsyth at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“Preliminary investigation shows that the unknown male subject struck the officer's vehicle in the rear, leaving both vehicles inoperable,” according to a statement from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. “The male suspect exited his vehicle and attacked the Glynn County officer. The officer proceeds to defend himself against the suspect.”
At one point, the subject reportedly told the GCPD officer, “You will have to kill me,” before he darted into I-75 traffic, where he was struck by multiple vehicles. He died instantly, the sheriff’s office said.
The Glynn County Police Officer was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for minor injuries, and all lanes of I-75 northbound were closed while Monroe County deputies cleared the scene.
The officer was en route to a training class in Forsyth at the time, said GCPD spokesman Brandon Kondo.
“Some of the classes available to law enforcement are only available at the Georgia Public Safety training center in Forsyth,” Kondo said. “Usually officers that live far away will go up there and sleep on base.”
The patrol car suffered significant damage, but the officer, whose name was not released, is doing well, Kondo said.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office declined to disclose further details, saying the incident remains under investigation.