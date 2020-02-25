Former Glynn County Police Department Lt. David Haney’s attempt to clear his name may well suffer the same fate in the state Court of Appeals as it did in July when Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane ruled Haney had no standing to intervene in the Gary Allen Whittle criminal matter.
Lane issued an order in the Whittle case that essentially said evidence exists to show Haney may not be entirely truthful when called to testify. This order, called a Giglio order because of the caselaw it references, also covered several other GCPD officers who were drawn into the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team scandal.
Attorney Joseph Scott Key argued for Haney at the Court of Appeals hearing Wednesday, which wasn’t held in the court’s Atlanta chambers but offsite at Albany State University.
“This case involves a single, straightforward issue,” Key said. “Is Lt. Haney entitled to a hearing on the order that named him, impugned his reputation, and will radically affect his ability to continue in law enforcement, probably for the rest of his career?”
Judge Ken Hodges asked Key if Haney’s employment was affected, to which Key said it hadn’t, as Haney left the employ of the GCPD.
“However, he has been named, he’s been what’s called ‘Giglioed,’ in an order that was not only publicly issued and filed, and publicly available, but which then the district attorney took and released to the local bar association, which also found its text into the local paper,” Key said. “So any time Lt. Haney may be put in a position where he has to testify, where he’s potentially going to be involved in the case where his testimony might be an issue. This Giglio material will follow him forever.”
Key said it’s unclear based on the order’s drafting what the Giglio material is, but as best as he can tell, it appears to be Haney’s assertion not to talk with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the prosecution’s allegation that when he came into possession of information he didn’t disclose it to superior officers who already had that information.
Hodges said he read in other Giglio cases where the judge in question comes out clearly and says whether a witness can’t be believed.
“I didn’t read the order in this case to be an impugnment of his character to the sense he couldn’t explain it on cross-examination if he needed to,” Hodges said.
Key agreed that Lane’s order is vague, which drew a comment from Chief Judge Christopher McFadden.
“If I understand the law correctly, Giglio material is just arguably ... relevant to impeachment, and there’s no necessary finding — and there wasn’t a finding, as you just said — that it’s credible,” McFadden said. “So this, it seems to me, is much less damaging to this officer, except to the extent there’s a constitutional right in defendants to have access to the information. And, the sort of finding Judge Hodges described where someone is expressly found not credible.”
Procedurally, the appellate judges questioned where Haney as a constitutional claim for a third-party intervention in a criminal matter. Key responded that prosecutors and the defense worked together through the Whittle hearings and denied Haney his due process rights.
Andrew Ekonomou, representing the District Attorney’s Office, said the sole issue at hand is whether Lane erred in finding Haney had no right to intervene. Further, he pointed out the district attorney dropped the charges against Whittle and the case as a criminal matter no longer exists.
As to Hodges’ question whether prosecutors and public defenders ambushed Haney, Ekonomou said, “Absolutely not — that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. This was an open court proceeding that went on for many days. It was a consent order by Judge Lane in the Whittle case. There was no collusion, there was an opportunity for Haney, if he wanted, to have counsel, to have brought counsel with him throughout that hearing. The question again, your honor, is intervention.”
McFadden then asked Ekonomou to put that in context of the fact, as he said, it was a consent order and further that both sides appeared to be in accord as to how the hearings should turn out.
“The district attorney was ambushed — if you want to know what an ambush was — by the Glynn County Police Department, who did not provide her with Giglio and Brady material in multiple, multiple criminal cases, including cases in which Officer Haney was a supervisor and was involved,” Ekonomou said. “Judge Lane made an order, a 32-page order in which he called out six or eight persons who had not provided impeaching information to the prosecution in a criminal case.”
Brady material is evidence that is favorable to the defense, and essential to the guilt or to the punishment and which prosecutors must disclose to the defense. Ekonomou said actions of the GCPD necessitated the District Attorney’s Office to essentially trash 18 months of GBNET casework and led to vacated pleas, cases pleaded down to lesser charges and penalties, and some matters that prosecutors ordered dismissed.
Ekonomou closed his arguments by going on at length that, “There is no such thing in Georgia as intervening in a criminal case,” that there’s no caselaw and no statute that permits such a thing. He said if there is a way forward for Haney, it should be in the civil courts.
A decision from the Court of Appeals is expected at some point in the coming months.