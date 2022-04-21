The Glynn County Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that it had made an arrest in the death of local musician Travis Lee Payne.
Edward Aaron Hunter III, 17, of Waynesville, was arrested just before 10 a.m. Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter after multiple witness interviews and a review of all available evidence in consultation with Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, according to a statement from the police department.
In its statement, the GCPD thanked the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in the arrest.
According to the statement, Georgia law defines involuntary manslaughter as when someone "in the course of an unlawful act ... causes the death of another human being without any intention to do so by the commission of an unlawful act other than a felony.”
A popular local musician and a native of Glynn County, Payne, 41, died following an altercation that occurred after midnight Sunday at I-95 Toyota, according to a police report of the incident.
He died as a result of striking his head on concrete after being punched by another male and falling to the ground, police said. Shortly after the incident, police identified the male who allegedly punched Payne when the two men got into an argument in an outdoor breezeway at the dealership, located 1000 Millennium Blvd. off Golden Isles Parkway.
Payne and another man attended a private party that began Saturday night at I-95 Toyota, according to the initial report. Payne and the other person exchanged angry words, which escalated to a fight, a witness told police. The other male struck Payne, knocking him to the ground, the witness said.
Payne was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital. He died of his injuries at the hospital at 11:40 a.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story.