GCPD investigate shooting outside mall

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Glynn Place Mall early Saturday morning that top brass are calling another in a string of senseless acts of gun violence.
Officers responded to a call at around 1 a.m. reporting shots being fired in the parking lot of the mall near Side Pokkets Sports Bar and Billiard Hall, a press release from the department said.
“Upon arrival, officers found numerous vehicles in the parking lot damaged by gunfire,” the release said. “However, as it stands now, there was no one injured at the scene of the shooting and no one transported to the local hospital in Glynn County.”
Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit and crime scene technicians collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses there. Investigators believe the shooting erupted from a verbal altercation in the parking lot, the release said.
“This is another senseless act of gun violence which threatened the lives of many,” Assistant Chief O’Neal Jackson III said. “GCPD will vigorously investigate this crime to bring the people responsible to justice.”
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with more information about the case to call the department’s Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.