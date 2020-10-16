Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins would not wish a sharp jolt from a police-issue Taser on even the most hardened of criminals — unless it is absolutely necessary.
As part of his law enforcement training many years ago, Wiggins submitted himself to the sting of a Taser. The painful memory taught him how effectively it can subdue a dangerous suspect, but it also instilled in him a sympathetic sense of restraint in determining when to use the weapon.
“I can tell you, it’s not a fun thing to do,” Wiggins said during Tuesday’s Virtual Town Hall hosted by the Glynn County Police Department. “But I can also tell you it certainly taught me what that weapon can do — and to not overuse the Taser. It’s not something used to torture somebody, or to hurt them. It’s used simply to gain compliance.”
Wiggins and other officers discussed the county police department’s use-of-force policy with the public during the monthly town hall meeting. The meeting was live-streamed on Glynn County government’s YouTube page, and is still available on the county’s website (https://glynncounty.org/). Wiggins, Sgt. Lori Austin of the department’s office of professional standards and Capt. Ricky Evans discussed the use of force policy from a room in the county’s Harold Pate Building in Brunswick. Afterward, they fielded numerous questions emailed to them from the public.
The policies cover guidelines for the use of firearms, Tasers, pepper spray, batons and vehicle pursuits. There is even a policy for when to deploy K9s to subdue a potentially-dangerous suspect, Austin said.
“It provides guidelines on reasonable use of force,” Austin said. “While there is no way to specify the exact amount of force to use in any situation, every member of this department is expected to use these guidelines to make such decisions in a professional, impartial and reasonable manner.”
All officers are given use of force training when completing the police academy in Forsyth, Austin said. Refresher courses in use of force issues are required yearly. Just as with firearms, officers must keep up certification in the use of Tasers and pepper spray devices, she said.
All officers must experience the feeling of being pepper-sprayed as part of their training. Officers can choose to experience the effects of a Taser, she said.
Use of force is not a punishment for a suspect, Wiggins noted. Rather, the various forms of force are tools to gain control of escalating situations and to defuse potentially violent scenarios. The safety of the public, the officer and the suspect all are considerations when use of force is applied.
“Use of force is a high liability issue for departments all across the country,” Wiggins said. “But that’s why we want to discuss this. We want to make sure that people in Glynn County understand that we take it very seriously. We’re very transparent and we want to answer your questions.”
In a program called Train the Trainer, Several Glynn County officers recently attended use-of-force courses at the local Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. The protocols they learned are now being shared with fellow officers, Wiggins said.
County police have a live fire gun range for honing instincts. These include training with department-issue handguns, shotguns and rifles. The department also uses an interactive simulator that can assist with use for force training on firearms and Tasers, Wiggins said.
“These officers are making split-second decisions, oftentimes in dark situations where there’s a lot going on,’ Wiggins said. “We take it very seriously, to see that they are well-trained and able to respond under stress and make the right decisions.”
In 2019, the county police department reviewed 45 use-of-force incidents by its officers. “All were found to be justified and there were no complaints of excessive force from the public either,” Austin said.
While numbers were not immediately available for 2020, “this year looks like it’s going to be less than last year,” Austin said.
Use of force can be anything from an officer pointing a Taser or firearm at a suspect to actually shooting a firearm, she said. Unholstering a weapon to enter a potentially deadly situation such as an open dwelling would not count as use of force, she said.
The Glynn County Police Department’s use of force policy and other policies are available for public viewing online at https://www.glynncounty.org/331.
“This is something we take very seriously,” Wiggins said. “if there is a problem, we want to catch it and make it right. And we want to be clear and transparent about it.”