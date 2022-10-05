Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.

Battise spoke to the Tri-Area Association Monday in the community building at Baldwin Park on Myers Hill Road. Community officials meet regularly with residents of the Brookman, Buck Swamp and Fancy Bluff areas to give them a chance to air concerns.

More from this section

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.