Later this month, Glynn County Police Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist, who currently heads up the county’s investigations division, will take over as the city of Brunswick’s assistant city manager.
His role will not be directly related to law enforcement, but they may intersect in the normal course of his work, said Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie.
“(The job) will be to handle projects and tasks assigned to the city manager’s office,” McDuffie said. “They have responsibility and oversight over IT and human resources. We may look at changes, but definitely provided support and oversight to other departments as well.”
Among the traits McDuffie looked for were strong organizational and management skills, good decision-making, the ability to juggle tasks and project management expertise. Knowledge of local government is needed but often acquired, as cities work differently, McDuffie said.
Bergquist meets her standards, she said. He’s got the skills, but the new role will be a big career step for the law enforcement veteran.
“One of the challenges would be for him to look at things through a more general perspective and not through the lens of public safety,” McDuffie said. “We need a lot of evaluation of what our operations are now. Giving a new perspective to things we may need to improve.”
Bergquist’s first day is June 27.
“First, I would like to thank Glynn County for 16 great years. I’m truly grateful for their support and encouragement to continue my growth as a leader,” Bergquist said.
He credited the Glynn County Police Department with helping him get the job, as he was able to pursue a master’s degree and leadership training while working at the department. It wasn’t until the last year that he gained an interest in a job like the one he’s taking now.
“It was during the McMichael-Bryan trial that I was able to work with the community on a much larger scale,” He explained. “I knew then that I wanted to serve others outside of my role in public safety. Working in our community’s government I feel like I can have a positive impact on more of the community.”
He feels the old and new jobs aren’t as different as they first appear. Successfully performing both will boil down to the same basic principles — servant leadership, doing the right thing and helping to develop our future leaders.
In either position, making tough calls, sometimes in a split second, is also a big part of the job.
“That’s not something I enjoyed or took lightly, but nonetheless someone had to make the call,” Bergquist said. “Those situations force someone to reflect and grow as a person, and as a leader. I think it’s those instances that will carry over to my new career and help guide me as I continue to grow.”
Transparency, trust and safety are the most important principles of governance, he said, and while he wasn’t yet comfortable talking about any goals he may have upon entering the city government, he said any decisions he makes or initiatives he embarks on will be guided by them.
Bergquist said he’ll miss many things from the GCPD, but above all the relationships he built with other officers.
“Those relationships are special, and serving with those officers every day for years makes them like family,” Bergquist said. “Also, being able to hold people accountable for their crimes and bringing closure to victims’ families is a special feeling. Those are a few of the things I will miss leaving the police department.”