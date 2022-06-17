Glynn County Police Assistant Chief Rickey Evans will be stepping down from his post in a few days to take over as chief of the Kingsland Police Department.
“It’s something that’s always been dear to my heart, being a chief of police,” Evans told The News on Thursday. “I’ve always been one to realize that you have to chase your dreams because your dreams won’t chase you.”
His last day with GCPD will be June 28 and he will start in Kingsland on July 11.
Running his own department, sharing his law enforcement and leadership experience and helping to train the next generation of law enforcement have been what Evans has wanted to focus on for quite a while. He has served in local law enforcement since high school and has been with the GCPD roughly 20 years.
“It’s my family and I’m going to miss the staff and citizens. I’m going to miss the camaraderie,” Evans said.
The Glynn County Commission tapped Evans to serve as interim chief of the GCPD after former Chief Jay Wiggins retired in January 2021. He steered the ship for about four months in 2021 until Chief Jacques Battiste took over in June of that year.
Evans was among the applicants for the position but was not one of the finalists.
His involvement in local law enforcement dates back to the early 1990s when he participated in the department’s Police Explorer’s youth while a student at Brunswick High. Evans joined the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office out of high school and remained there until joining the Glynn County Police Department in 2002 as a patrol officer.
He worked his way up through investigations to serve as commander of the St. Simons and Sea islands precinct. Under Wiggins, Evans earned promotions to captain and then to assistant chief.
“I pretty much came all the way from the bottom to the top,” Evans said.
The city of Kingsland has great potential, he said, and he looks forward to working with the department to raise the bar.
“It’s been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Glynn County and Glynn County is dear to my heart, but in law enforcement, things like this happen,” Evans said. “I’ll just be right down the road if I’m ever needed.”
Evans said he has had a relationship with the authorities in Camden County throughout his career at GCPD. Many of the people he’s worked with over the years may have moved on, but when it comes to law enforcement, one knows what to expect.
“You have to make sure everyone is on the same sheet of music and making sure we’re all doing it right and for the citizens of the community,” Evans said.