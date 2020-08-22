Glynn County voters will decide the fate of the county police department, but they may have to go to a second polling place on election day to do so.
The referendum on whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department and fold it into the sheriff’s office will not be on the November general election ballot but will instead be the subject of a separate special election on the same day.
According to Glynn County Board of Elections member Sandy Dean, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 509, which called for the referendum to be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. But state law requires referendums on a general election ballot to be publicly advertised 90 days in advance.
“There was no way we could do that,” Dean said.
State law also requires the special election to be held in separate polling places and staffed by different poll workers from the general election.
The board did not have any answers Friday as to where the polling places would be.
The board’s decision came after a roughly hour-and-a-half-long closed session discussion.
Board member Tommy Clark said the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office told the board to put the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot regardless.
Dean and local attorney Mark Johnson, who gave the board legal counsel on the matter, said the board would be breaking state law by doing so.
Kemp signed two bills into law earlier this month that would put the fate of the GCPD — either remaining a separate law enforcement agency or merging with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office — in the hands of voters. S.B. 509 contained the referendum. S.B. 38 gave the state the power to abolish a county police department if the public votes to do so.
Glynn County commissioners have expressed an intention to take to court any agency that attempts to carry out the bills. The county’s opinion is that the bills violate the Georgia Constitution, which gives counties the authority to provide police services.
“We’re going to challenge any effort to do anything that goes against the constitution and home rule in regards to the county police department,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning.
He could not say whether that means the county will legally challenge the board of elections’ decision.
Johnson, retained to work with the board of elections instead of one of the county’s staff attorneys, said a legal challenge was possible.