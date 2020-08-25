A public vote on whether to keep the Glynn County Police Department or fold it into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is causing a lot of confusion in local government.
“We’re the guys in the middle,” said Sandy Dean, a member of the Glynn County Board of Elections.
Georgia legislators earlier this year passed a set of bills that gave the state power to abolish local police departments if the people so chose — an authority that only lasts through 2021 — and called for a referendum of the registered electorate in Glynn County.
One problem: Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bills too late, according to the board of elections. The bills seemed to meet the standard of a special election, and there was not enough time to provide the public the legally required notice to get the referendum on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Instead, the five-person board has opted to hold the special election separately and on the same day, the only legal option it sees. At a Friday emergency meeting, some board members suggested doing so may require parallel apparatus to the general election, which would entail separate polling places and poll workers.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak and the bills’ sponsor in the Georgia Senate, disagreed with the board’s Friday vote. He believed the referendum should be included on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“I think it’s a mistake to hold it as a separate election, and I don’t think the law requires it,” Ligon said.
He pointed to the definition of a special election provided in state law, which is “an election that arises from some exigency or special need outside the usual routine.”
The GCPD referendum does not fall into that category, he explained. It’s been done elsewhere with much less controversy, Ligon said, such as in Macon-Bibb County and Augusta.
“This is not something that’s uncommon or out of the ordinary or even outrageous,” Ligon said. “I think it’s unfortunate, and the board of elections should do everything possible to make it accessible to the voters.”
Either way, Dean said the board is expecting its marching orders from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office by the middle of next week.
She said she would rather not attempt to guess what must be done. “I’d rather have the data we need,” Dean said.
It’s an entirely new scenario for the current staff and sitting members of the board of election, said Dean, and possibly for Glynn County, said Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell. Add into the mix the COVID-19 pandemic, recently overhauled voting legislation and new voting.
“There’s just so many things that are so off right now I don’t want to even speculate what we’re going to be required to do,” Channell said.
Throw onto the pile a possible lawsuit from the Glynn County Commission and whether voters will even see the referendum on a ballot.
County commissioners met in closed session Monday to discuss potential litigation. While they would not say directly, some indicated a legal challenge may have been part of the discussion.
“I think it’s going to come down to what a court says,” Channell said.