Placing a simple question on the ballot may seem easy, but it’s taken several months and three separate bills to get the job done.
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, and Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, want to let the voters choose whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department or keep it as is with some reforms.
To do that, they needed to pass Senate Bills 38, 504 and 509.
On Tuesday, the state House of Representatives passed S.B. 509, the last of the three. That means, if all three are signed by the governor, the voters of Glynn County will get to decide the fate of GCPD.
Each bill does something different, Hogan said Tuesday. The three aspects of the measure needed to be approved separately, starting with S.B. 38.
Approved by both houses last week, S.B. 38 gives the state the power to abolish a county police department if the voters of that county so choose.
It was originally introduced in 2019 as S.B. 317, but was given the number of a bill further along in the approval process to increase its chances of getting passed in a legislative session cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak.
When the legislature came back into session earlier this month, S.B. 317 hadn’t made it out of the Senate yet while S.B. 38, which originally dealt with electronic filing requirements of superior and state courts, had passed a vote in the Senate and was in committee in the House.
“I amended S.B. 38, which was over in the House Rules Committee. Because I wasn’t going to push it any further, I amended it with the text of S.B. 317,” Ligon said.
The state does not inherently have the authority to abolish a police department, Hogan said. If passed into law, it will automatically be wiped off the books in 2022 unless the legislature extends it.
“The reason we put a sunset (date) of 2022 is so it doesn’t affect any of the other counties around the state,” Hogan said. “We have 14 other counties around the state (with police departments) and we didn’t want them to think we were attacking them.”
Local authorities and state officials argue this point, in particular, violates the state Constitution’s home rule statute and the Constitutional power granted to counties to create police departments.
One county commissioner, Peter Murphy, described the bill earlier this year as “a huge, troubling move,” and an “ultimate sign of disrespect” in the county’s ability to handle local issues.
Once S.B. 38 was passed and the state gives itself the power to abolish local police departments at the behest of voters, two more bills needed to be passed to add the questions to the November ballot.
The second bill, S.B. 504, passed on Monday. If signed by the governor, it would put a non-binding question on the ballot — essentially an opinion poll.
The question that would go on the November ballot as written in the bill reads: “Shall the Glynn County (Commission) retain the Glynn County Police Department and make necessary reforms to answer the concerns of the Glynn County grand jury or shall the Glynn County (Commission) abolish the Glynn County Police Department and allow the Glynn County Sheriff’s (Office) to be the sole local law enforcement in the county?”
Two options are given: “Abolish the Glynn County Police Department and consolidate its resources under the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office” or “Retain the Glynn County Police Department while making necessary reforms that resolve all of the issues identified by the Glynn County grand jury.”
Voters will get the option to force the county to abide by the results of the vote with the passage of S.B. 509.
“If an act is approved in the 2020 session of the General Assembly to place a non-binding referendum (S.B. 504) regarding whether to abolish or retain the Glynn County Police Department on the ballot, the binding referendum question contained in this act shall be placed immediately following such non-binding referendum question on the ballot,” the bill passed Tuesday reads.
Voters will be given the option to answer “yes” or “no” to the question: “Shall the act be approved that abolishes the Glynn County Police Department and transfers the functions and assets of such department to the Sheriff of Glynn County?”
The next destination for the bills, after the governor’s desk, is the Glynn County Board of Elections to be put on the November ballot.
Glynn County Assistant Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden said Monday that ballot questions from the state normally come down in the form of a resolution. Placing one via legislative bill is not something the local board of elections is familiar with.
“I’m sure we will get instruction from the (Georgia) Secretary of State,” Redden said.
The legislators’ desire to put the matter to a public vote stems from a 2019 scandal that led to the dissolution of a joint city-county narcotics squad.
Several instances of officer misconduct were uncovered and included in a Glynn County grand jury report, which also included the recommendation that the voters get a chance to abolish the county police department if the county commission shows an unwillingness to make reforms.
Local officials have unanimously opposed the move, saying they were surprised by the effort and at no point made aware of the bills in advance or asked for their input.
County officials like Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning believe they have shown a willingness to make such changes. Ligon said he’s seen no reason to believe that, citing the department’s handling of the February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man, by two white men.
Later developments have changed the equation for some local officials, however.
Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker said consolidating law enforcement under the sheriff would mean less representation for the African American community.
The sheriff is elected by popular vote and the majority of voters in the county are white and Republican, he said. Under the current system, the black community has at least one voice in law enforcement in the District 5 county commission seat, which Booker currently holds.
Browning said the county would take the matter to court if the public votes in favor of abolishing the police department.